Amber Alert canceled; missing 1-year-old Tennessee boy found safe, officials say

An Amber Alert in Tennessee has been cancelled.
An Amber Alert in Tennessee has been cancelled.(NCMEC)
By Tony Garcia and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:58 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has canceled an Amber Alert Monday morning after a missing 1-year-old Tennessee boy was found safe.

The man accused of abducting him, Roberto Godinez II, remains at large, officials said via Twitter. Agents plan to charge him with especially aggravated kidnapping once he is taken into custody.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-3" of snow should fall Monday
Winter Weather Advisory to cover Minnesota’s Arrowhead Monday
Brothers Hunter Simmons (left) and Couper Simmons (right) harvested a record 35-pound raccoon...
Brothers catch largest raccoon in state history, officials say
MN Power fixes power lines
Minnesota Power: Some people may be in the dark for days
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk between tombstones to attend Mass at St....
Biden marks 50th anniversary of death of wife, daughter
38-year old man arrested for committing multiple burglaries in Duluth

Latest News

LED bulbs are already being used in close to half the nation's homes, according to a survey.
Biden administration proposes phasing out fluorescent bulbs
York Regional Police tactical officers stand in the lobby of a condominium building in Vaughan,...
5 dead and suspect killed in Toronto area condo shooting
Faith communities are coming together to dispel darkness.
New York holds Hanukkah celebration
The House Jan. 6 Committee is holding its last public hearing.
Jan. 6 committee considers Trump referrals
"Light defeated darkness. It will be the same this time,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
Ukraine's leader extends Hanukkah greetings