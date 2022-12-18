Winter Weather Advisory to cover Minnesota’s Arrowhead Monday

WEATHER STORY: A new low from the southwest is already scheduled to bring back clouds and snow chances on Monday so the sunny break some towns got on Sunday was just a brief one. The snow should be light but will be slippery enough that a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for Cook and Lake Counties from Monday noon to early Tuesday morning. The cold snap that started Sunday will be here all week long. And, another snow chance strikes Thursday. Some models indicate moderate totals of fluffy snow. Other models show the system missing us. Stay tuned!

Winter Weather Advisory to cover parts of Minnesota (KBJR)

SUNDAY NIGHT: It will become cloudy again with an increasing chance for snow showers. Low temps will be from -5 to -10 degrees. The wind will be NW 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: The chance for light snow is 70%. In general, most towns should get 1-3″. Higher elevation locations on the North Shore may go higher hence the Winter Weather Advisory. High temps will go from 10-15 above zero. The wind will be SE 5-10 mph.

1-3" of snow should fall Monday (KBJR)

TUESDAY: In between low pressure systems, Tuesday will turn up partly sunny and dry. The morning low temperature will be near 0. The high will top out around 7 above zero. The wind will be W 10-20 mph.

COMING UP: Another low may affect our region Wednesday night through Thursday. Some data indicates the whole system could miss us. Others think we’ll get a fair amount of snow. But, with cold temperatures here this week, the snow will be much lighter and fluffier than last week’s concrete. Stay with Northern News Now as we track that system to its conclusion.

Cold will dominate the week along with a vague threat of more snow Thursday (KBJR)

