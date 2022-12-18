Boys hockey: Denfeld tops Superior 3-1

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After the MSHSL boys hockey was put on pause due to snow, Denfeld and Superior were back on the ice for a conference battle with Denfeld topping the Spartans 3-1.

🚨 #22 Kaden Postal

🍎 #16 Andy Larson

3-0 Hunters pic.twitter.com/nTC4XYQh5f — Denfeld High School Boys Hockey (@Denfeld_Hockey) December 17, 2022

With the win, the Hunters improve to 4-2-1 while the Spartans fall to 4-2.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.