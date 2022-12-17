Trail by Trail: Chisholm, Millston, Douglas County, Hayward

Trail Report from PathBlazers Snowmobile Club:

(As of 12/13/2022) The PathBlazers Snowmobile Club of Chisholm, Hibbing & Side Lake is happy to report that all 68 miles of our trails have been brushed, cleared of downed trees and signed from this past summer’s weather.

With the newly fallen snow, we will start to groom when we know that the swampy areas that our trail(s) go over, are solid enough to support our grooming equipment. Until we start grooming, we want to remind everyone that the trails officially opened on December 1st and we encourage everyone that if you are going to start venturing out, to do it with safety in mind, especially if crossing swampy areas, obey all laws, stay on the trails and do not trespass.

We are also pleased to announce the launching of our new website. You can check us out at www.pathblazersclub.com . you will find a lot of great information on our website from the history of our club, meeting dates, trail updates, contact information and you can sign up to be a member and conveniently pay online right from our website, and more! You can also check us out and ‘like us” on Facebook.

We will also be conducting a youth snowmobile safety training course, in conjunction with the MnDNR, on January 7th at our Club Building at 119 6th Street SE in Chisholm. We are also planning on doing at least two more youth safety training courses this winter. Check out our Facebook page for details.

The PathBlazers Snowmobile Club also works to support those in need as at every monthly meeting, we collect non-perishable food items that are distributed to the Hibbing Salvation Army Food Shelf and the Chisholm Food Shelf (we alternate every other month).

Trail Report from Woodland Riders:

We are The Woodland Riders Snowmobile Club located in Millston, Wisconsin. We are a very very small club. We have about a total of 25 members and not near that many that actually go out and brush and sign trails. We maintain a total of 50 miles of beautiful Wisconsin snowmobile trails. You may ask about this recent snowfall? Sadly the ground wasn’t very frozen and a small amount of it melted from the ground. We also have lots of extreme tree damage as well. So at this point, we won’t be opening for quite a while. We have our annual Chicken-Q fundraiser coming up on January 21st. Lots of raffles. Those include a Henry Golden Boy .22 and a Kitchen-aid mixer with lots of attachments.

Trail Report from Douglas County Forestry Department:

All Trails Managed by Douglas County Forestry are still Closed

Douglas County received between 12 and 20 inches of heavy snow across the County. Clubs are working very hard to try and open the trails but at this time there are a lot of trees that are making the trails very unsafe and in many cases unpassable. We would appreciate everyone’s cooperation in staying off the trails until they are posted open by the county. If you would like to help reach out to one of our local clubs. If you see tracks or gates open it does not mean trails are open it is probably one of our hard-working volunteers working on the trails. As trails are ready to open they will be posted on Douglas County Forestry’s Facebook page, The Forestry website, our trail hotline, the travel Wisconsin snow report, and through this Trails Conditions Report Email.

Douglas County Forestry Managed Cross Country Ski Trails

The Cross Country ski trails in Gordon are also closed at this time. We will evaluate them early next week and update the report as conditions change.

Trail Report from the American Birkebeiner:

On Wednesday, December 14, the Cable and Hayward area received 4″ of snow. There were lots of limbs and hanging trees on the trail that were needing to get cleared before grooming. Thursday, Dec 15th brought the Cable area another 12″-16″ of snow. Lots of hanging trees and debris once again. The trail crew was able to make a pass on the Birkie Skate trail from OO to Firetower and down to Birkie Ridge. Today December 16th our Executive Director did a short ski north of OO and said it is really firming up nicely. Trail clearing/grooming update: one crew will be working on cutting our way south on skate from OO. Not grooming yet - probably this evening. A separate crew is cutting the trail open from Birkie Trailhead. Will be great skiing, celebrate winter is here! We ask that you please be patient as we clear the trails and get them groomed up for some great skiing this winter. Get the most recent grooming reports and purchase trail passes at www.birkie.com

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.