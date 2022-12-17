Northlanders honor their fallen soldiers ahead of the holidays

DULUTH, MN. -- “We get to lay wreaths for the people that we love, and they supported us through a lot of things, and they fought for our freedom,” 10-year-old Jacob Cornett, who laid a wreath down for his grandfather, said.

After days of snow, those in the area braced the cold to honor fallen soldiers before the holidays.

“In terms of burial sites out here we conducted over 750 interments. Of those, because veterans and their spouses share a grave site, we do have less plots that are used than that number, but I would estimate that we placed 500 wreaths here today,” Cemetary Administrator at the Minnesota State Veteran Cemetary - Duluth, Cory Johnson, said.

Wreaths Across America is a national ceremony where holiday wreaths are laid on veteran graves.

Due to COVID, for the first time in three years, Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery - Duluth participated with its own local ceremony

“It’s heartwarming, it really is. To see how many people came here, especially how many people that don’t actually have loved ones buried here, that were here and present today,” Johnson said. “Donating their time and coming through the blizzard that we are experiencing. Digging through that two feet of snow that we have out in our burial sections.”

Families and volunteers digging through two feet of snow, making sure everyone buried is remembered.

“Every time a wreath is placed, someone is reading that person’s name,” Johnson said. “Whether they are doing it intentionally or not, they are reading that person’s name. Even if they aren’t a family member or friend, could be a complete stranger, what it means is that veteran is being remembered and honored.”

A tradition that gave Jacob Cornett the chance to grieve their loved one before the holidays.

“I am laying the wreath for my grandpa because he helped me through hunting, fishing and just supporting me,” Cornett said.

His grandfather, Terry Anderson, served in the United States Army and passed away this year.

The ceremony gave him the chance to honor his grandpa, but his family as well.

“It’s important because he helped my mom grow up, and create me, and have an amazing family.” Jacob

Duluth was a part of two other Minnesota State Veterans Cemeteries participating.

The other two sites were in Little Falls and Preston.

