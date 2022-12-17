Lake Country Power working to restore service throughout weekend

COHASSET, MN. (Northern News Now) --Lake Country Power said they are working at maximum capacity this weekend to restore service to more than 3,000 members still.

They said since Tuesday, service has been restored for more than 8,600 members. Crews still have nearly 300 separate outages to assess, repair and restore.

LCP said members located in the northern part of their service area should have service restored by late Saturday night.

According to a press release, LCP’s Mountain Iron crew will be sent to work in the southern service territory Sunday morning, primarily Carlton County and Pine County.

LCP said crews are working 24 hours around the clock with the greatest number of personnel working from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Standby crews will work overnight Saturday and then the rotation will begin again Sunday morning until all members are fully restored with electric service.

They said they are hopeful to have most, if not all, outages restored by late Sunday night.

Members may call Lake Country Power at 800-421-9959 to report outages. For faster reporting, members are encouraged to use SmartHub. Please visit the outage map at http://outage.lcp.coop for an outage status.



