Feed the Birds: One local craft vendor’s inspiring story

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Whether it’s locally produced, hand-made, or home grown, craft vendors are popping up just about everywhere you look this holiday season.

For many, their table of goods is a business years in the making.

Now, one inspiring Northlander is hoping to feed the birds and see his business soar.

At the Miller Hill Mall, nestled between the Build-A-Bear Workshop and Caribou Coffee, sits a table filled with merchandise, that’s definitely “for the birds.”

“It took a lot of effort and work on my part, I had to design stuff,” said Josh Smerdon, owner of Josh’s Birdfeeders and Deerfeeders on Wheels.

Smerdon launched the venture about 2 1/2 years ago.

“That’s a cabin style feeder,” Smerdon said.

Smerdon has Cerebral Palsy, and has limited movement of his arms and legs, but that doesn’t stop his entrepreneurial brain from dreaming up new ways to feed the birds.

“I design stuff in my mind and then I look at pictures and stuff,” Smerdon said.

Smerdon then describes the feeders he’s imagined to a carpenter who builds them.

“It takes a lot of time to build these because you don’t want to build something that’s not going to be fulfilling for the customer,” Smerdon said.

According to Bob Smerdon, Josh’s dad, his son’s love for the outdoors helped spark the idea for his business.

“He likes nature, we grew up in country also in Fredenberg where there’s deer and birds, everything fishing up there. He likes that kind of stuff,” said Bob Smerdon.

Bob is a business owner himself, who’s offering discounted services at his auto glass shop for people who purchase bird and deer feeders.

He hopes Josh’s ambition helps inspire other people with disabilities.

“They can do what Josh is doing, get out there and do, make a life for themselves,” said Bob Smerdon.

And regardless of sales, he’s already Josh’s biggest fan.

“I’m very proud of him and I’m here for Joshua,” said Bob Smerdon.

A newer business, inspired by the birds of the Northland, taking wing this holiday season.

“Well I just like watching them and I think people, people like it too. That’s why I wanted to make my own business out of it,” said Smerdon.

For information about Josh’s Birdfeeders and Deerfeeders on Wheels, click here.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.