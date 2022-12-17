Duluth couple stuck in Peru amid unrest

Duluth couple struggle to leave Peru
Duluth couple struggle to leave Peru(Northern News Now)
By Cara Kopp
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. -- “We planned to come down here for two weeks with 11 days being at our friends retreat center in the Sacred Valley,” Hilary Buckwalter-Wilde, Duluth resident, said.

What started out as a medical retreat for Duluth residents Matt Johnson and Hilary Buckwalter-Wilde, quickly turned into a desperate situation.

“That morning when we were still at the retreat center, one of our guides told us that we may not be able to get back to Cusco because things were unfolding here and the roads were getting blocked,” Buckwalter-Wilde said.

Peru fell into civil unrest recently, after the president, Pedro Castillo, was impeached and sent to jail after his attempt to dissolve his nation’s congress.

At this point, more than 12 people have died in the unrest.

“A lot of the protests are actually peaceful, but there are terrorists or radicals that are infiltrating and causing a lot of chaos,” Buckwalter-Wilde said.

The two hearing sounds of gunshots and violence outside their hotel in Cusco, where they have since found shelter.

“It’s all just happening around us,” Duluth resident, Matt Johnson, said. “There has been more uncertainty than probably scariness. You can hear stuff in the distance get bigger and then you can hear it lighten up.”

Mandated airport shutdowns, nighttime curfew and a nationwide state of emergency now interfering with their flight home, which they hope will be Saturday night.

“We haven’t been able to confirm our flight, yet which is a whole snafu we are trying to figure out,” Buckwalter-Wilde said. “Luckily someone from Duluth was able to hook us up with a friend here that works at the airport.”

Now, they hope to get home safe for the holidays.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

