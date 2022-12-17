Cold snap kicks down Sunday, more light snow arrives Monday

WEATHER STORY: The huge low that brought so much snow is moving to the east and exiting the U.P. It should be done with most of its snow by 10 pm Saturday night. Sunday will be affected by a high to the south that will try to create partial sunshine. But, the clouds go back up Monday as a new low creeps up from Nebraska with a fresh snow chance. Cooler air takes over the region starting Sunday and may not let up for at least a week.

high air pressure to the south will try to bring partial sunshine on Sunday (KBJR)

SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY MORNING: It will be cloudy with a decreasing chance for snow showers. Low temps will be near 5 above. The wind will be 18-22. The wind will be NW 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON: Higher air pressure will try to make the sky partly sunny. Afternoon high temps will be near 15. The normal high is around 24. The wind will be NW 10-20 mph.

1-3" snow possible Monday (KBJR)

MONDAY: A new low working up from Nebraska will create a 40% chance for 1-3″ of snow for most towns. Morning low will be 0. The high will be 15. The wind will be N 5-10 mph.

COMING UP: The cool down that starts Sunday will at least start slowly. The coldest of the cold will arrive Wednesday and last through Saturday. More light snow chances develop Wednesday and Thursday.

The week ahead holds a cold snap and three chances for snow (KBJR)

