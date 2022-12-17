CEC makes a three-goal comeback to force the tie game on home ice

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Despite the blizzard-like conditions all week around the Northland, The Cloquet Area Recreation Center was still open and buzzing for High School Girl’s hockey on Friday night.

The CEC Lumberjacks scored three unanswered goals in the second period to take the 3-2 lead after Sartell scored two in the first frame. Sartell tied things up again in the third to make it a 3-3 hockey game. This one could not be decided in regulation, so it concluded in an overtime tie, 3-3.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.