Snow to wind down by Saturday morning, cold to ramp up beginning Sunday

WEATHER STORY: The monster low that brought so much snow is parked right over the Twin Ports. It should, however, be done with most of its snow by 10 pm Friday night. Until then, though, northern Minnesota faces a Winter Weather Advisory. Flurries could linger for all zones through early Saturday afternoon. By Sunday, higher air pressure will try to clear us up a touch but also cool us down a fair amount. A cold may be with us for the week ahead.

Slow moving low will keep snow going through Saturday morning (KBJR)

FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY MORNING: It will be cloudy with an 80% chance for another 1-3″ of snow for most zones though the North Shore could get more. Low temps will be 18-22. The wind will be WNW 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON: Flurries should end in the afternoon but it will stay cloudy. The high temps will be 23-29 in Minnesota and 28-33 in Wisconsin and the U.P. The wind will be NW 10-20 mph.

Most of us get another 1-3" of snow Friday night and Saturday morning (KBJR)

SUNDAY: High pressure to the south will bring partial sunshine to the Northland. The high will also draw down cooler air from Canada so the start of a cold snap will commence. Sunday low will be 8. The high will be 15. The wind will be NW 5-15 mph.

COMING UP: The cool down that starts Sunday will at least start slowly. The coldest of the cold will arrive Tuesday and last through Thursday. Once the snow goes away on Saturday there will only be one more chance for snow. That will occur on Monday. After that, it could be the proverbial “too cold to snow.”

Cold snap will dominate the week ahead (KBJR)

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.