Minnesota Power: Some people may be in the dark for days

DULUTH, MN. -- The snowstorm may be over, but Minnesota Power said its impacts could be felt for the next few days.

“The snow we have seen come this year. It’s very intense, it’s wet, it’s heavy, and it’s coming in waves so that has presented the biggest challenge for us in that we get through, we get things restored, and we are back to that same place again,” MN Power’s director of great operations, Josh Goutermont , said.

Minnesota Power tells us they deployed every available crew member.

But the deep snow and unsafe travel conditions continue to slow response time.

“Really what is causing most of the outages right now is the wet heavy snow on the trees,” Goutermont said. “We are seeing a lot of vegetation that is damaging our equipment, taking outlines down.”

Areas affected could now experience multi-day outages.

Minnesota Power crews continue to work to fix these outages, but they ask customers experiencing outages to find alternative resources in the meantime.

“If they have another means for supplemental heat to do that safely in their homes, I will strongly suggest that,” said Goutermont.

If you can’t find heat at home, ask a friend.

“If you don’t find a friend, relative, some place to go where you have heat, take preparations at home to secure your home,” said Goutermont.

