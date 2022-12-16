Light snow continues for today and tomorrow

Today: Friday we will have a 60% chance of some scattered snow showers. Winds will be calmer out of the north 4-8mph with highs in the upper 20′s and lower 30′s. New accumulations will be between a trace and 2 inches for the region. Overnight the temperatures will drop into the teens, so a lot of that slush and wet snow will start to freeze up go get it up if you can.

Saturday: Saturday we will have cloudy skies and a 30% chance of some scattered snow showers especially through the morning hours. Highs will be in the mid-20′s with northwest winds 5-15mph. The South Shore could see some light lake effect snow. Overnight the temperatures will plummet into the single digits.

Sunday: Sunday is when the real cold settles in. Highs will be in the teens with partly to mostly cloudy skies overhead. Winds will be westerly 5-10mph. We will see temperatures drop back to around 0° by Monday morning.

