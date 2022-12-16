Jane Fonda’s cancer is in remission 3 months after diagnosis

The two-time Oscar-winning actress and activist shared her health update with fans Thursday in...
The two-time Oscar-winning actress and activist shared her health update with fans Thursday in a blog post titled “Best Birthday Present Ever.”(HFPA Photographer)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Three months after announcing her diagnosis with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Jane Fonda said the cancer is in remission and she’s set to stop chemotherapy.

The two-time Oscar-winning actress and activist shared her health update with fans Thursday in a blog post titled “Best Birthday Present Ever.”

She turned 85 this week.

Fonda thanked those who prayed for her and sent her good wishes, saying she’s confident that played a role in her recovery.

Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a cancer that develops in the lymphatic system.

The American Cancer Society says it’s one of the most common types of cancer in the United States, making up about 4% of cases.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaelin (left) and LeeAnna (right)
Benefit planned to support LeeAnna Warner’s family through second major hardship
Duluth skywalk system
Duluth plans to close skywalk system due to snow
Matt Baumgartner
Duluth Chamber of Commerce president responds to DWI charge
MN Power fixes power lines
Minnesota Power: Some people may be in the dark for days
WX GFX
Round two of heavy snow arrives tonight

Latest News

People gather outside Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.
UK royal aide says sorry to charity boss over race comment
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in...
LIVE: Biden to talk expanded veterans benefits in Delaware
In this image made from video provided by Russian Federal Security Service, WNBA star and...
‘From the bottom of my heart, thank you’: Brittney Griner releases statement after return from Russia
Lt. Tabatha Merrell saw a young woman on the Falmouth Bridge bending over the railing, looking...
Officer dressed as Mrs. Claus saves woman’s life on her way home
The still life (left), made in 1865, is one of only a handful of works that Cézanne dated, so...
Hidden portrait discovered behind Cézanne painting at Cincinnati Art Museum