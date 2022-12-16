The Fun of the Snow: Northlanders hit the slopes after massive snowfall

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - There were plenty of people making the most of the snowfall Thursday.

According to officials with Spirit Mountain, the slopes were busier than expected throughout the day.

Th Duluth ski hill opened around noon.

After several days of snowfall, some skiers and snowboarders couldn’t wait to hit the slopes.

Luke Fornengo, a snowboarder from South Range, Wisconsin said the snow at Spirit on Thursday was perfect.

Fornengo is on the UMD snowboarding team and has been waiting for substantial snow accumulation at Spirit for awhile.

“It’s super powdery. It’s really awesome. It’s really soft today. It’s like you can get your edge in really nice. It’s it’s just like, super responsive today. Super nice. If you fall, you’re not going to hurt yourself, which is nice,” said Fornengo.

Despite the wet snow, Fornengo said he was surprised at the good condition of the snow at the mountain.

But that’s not the case for every recreation area in Duluth.

Jacob Link spent the day on his GlideLites, cross country skiing up Chester Creek.

He said he liked the workout, but it wasn’t an easy task.

“Yeah, today’s been really wet. At least coming up Chester Bowl is deep and thick and wet. Which makes it even harder to kind of move and get around in,” Link said.

He said his journey served a dual purpose, getting out and enjoying the outdoors, and as a form of transportation to get to St. Scholastica.

His car was snowed in Thursday morning, and skiing seemed like a better option.

The ski season at Spirit Mountain has officially begun, for more information about their season, click here.

