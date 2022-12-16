Duluth Salvation Army only halfway to Red Kettle goal, looking for bell ringers

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Salvation Army officials are worried about being able to raise enough money to meet their 2022 Red Kettle goal.

Red kettles are not out on Sundays and the non-profit recently had to skip two donation days due to the snowstorm.

Before the snowstorm hit, they had already fallen behind on their goal number of $215,000.

Now, with just eight days of ringing left, the Salvation Army still needs to raise $105,688 to meet their goal.

If you are looking to help volunteer for red kettle bell ringing, you can sign up for 2, 4, or 6 hour shifts.

To sign up go to registertoring.com or call 218-722-7934.

You can help the Salvation Army in their Christmas efforts in other ways as well.

You can volunteer at the gift wrap shop at the Miller Hill Mall. They say the booth can’t be open if there are no volunteers.

You can also be a lunch line server at the Duluth Salvation Army Wednesday, Thursday, and/or Fridays from 11:20 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Last, you can also help on Christmas distribution days which are Dec. 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Dec. 21 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

