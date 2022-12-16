Dense snow could set up nice base for snowmobile trails

DULUTH, MN
DULUTH, MN(Northern News Now)
By Quinn Gorham
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN -- The dense, wet snow that much of the region received during the big storm was a welcome sight for snowmobile riders across the Northland.

“This is going to be a nice base now. So when they get this groomed, hopefully we don’t have too much warm weather and this will stay a nice base,” said Brien Olson, a snowmobiler who was out on a trail in Rice Lake Friday.

While the fresh snow could be great to ride on next week, Friday’s snow wasn’t as easy to navigate.

“It’s kind of fun in a way because there’s you know, it’s more powder, but uh… if you get into the powder near the woods, it just sucks your sled right in,” he said.

Next week a forecasted cold snap could make for the perfect set-up out on the trail, especially if snowmobiles pack the snow down ahead of time.

“When people ride this weekend and pack it down, then follow it up with that cold weather, that’s a really good situation for sled trails,” said Rob Waksdahl, a groomer operator with the Drift Topper Snowmobile Club.

So far this year, Waksdahl hasn’t been able to get out and groom the trails, since wetlands won’t support the groomers.

He says if that cold weather can freeze over the wetlands that lie up the trail, groomers could be out as early as next week.

This year, a new snowcat could make grooming the Martin Road Trailhead much easier to navigate.

“We were able to secure a grant and get some fundraising money to replace it with the 2002 Tucker,” Waksdahl said.

Once the trails freeze over, he expects a great season.

“Once it gets packed down, then we can run our drags across and really smooth it out,” he said, “we’re a couple of weeks away and it’s gonna be really good riding.”

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MN Power fixes power lines
Minnesota Power: Some people may be in the dark for days
Kaelin (left) and LeeAnna (right)
Benefit planned to support LeeAnna Warner’s family through second major hardship
Duluth skywalk system
Duluth plans to close skywalk system due to snow
Matt Baumgartner
Duluth Chamber of Commerce president responds to DWI charge
WX GFX
Round two of heavy snow arrives tonight

Latest News

Cloquet City Hall, local church open for citizens affected by power outages
Duluth Salvation Army only halfway to Red Kettle goal, looking for bell ringers
Yes, Cheese in Superior offers regionally-made cheeses and charcuterie boards.
Cheese, please! Superior shop gives holiday cheese board tips
Cheese, please! Superior shop gives holiday cheese board tips - clipped version
Cheese, please! Superior shop gives holiday cheese board tips - clipped version