Defense spending bill passes U.S. Senate, includes funding for second Duluth icebreaker

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A second icebreaker could be on the way to the Port of Duluth after the U.S. Senate passed the defense spending bill Thursday night.

After approval from the U.S. House last week, the $858 billion package now heads to to President Joe Biden to sign.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a democrat representing Minnesota, said a second icebreaker serving the Twin Ports area on Lake Superior will be good for the Duluth economy by making it easier for goods and products to reach the region.

“With this legislation, we came together across party lines to bolster our national security and support our brave servicemembers. By including the largest pay increase for our servicemembers in more than two decades, we’re doing right by the men and women who put their lives on the line to defend our country. We’re also continuing our bipartisan support for the brave Ukrainian people who are fighting for their democracy with security assistance for Ukraine and our NATO Allies,” Klobuchar wrote.

The bill also lifts the military’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, authorizes funding for Taiwan and Ukraine, and includes a 4.6% pay increase for troops.

Sen. Ron Johnson, a republican from Wisconsin, praised the measure to get rid of the military vaccine mandate.

“Even though the Senate blocked Sen. Cruz’s and my amendment that would have reinstated service members discharged for refusing a vaccine with back pay, I supported passage of the NDAA that rescinds the Biden Administration’s harmful and pointless COVID-19 vaccine policy. Over 8,000 service members have been terminated for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Our men and women of the U.S. military are the finest among us and deserve members of Congress fighting for their health autonomy and healthcare freedom,” Johnson wrote.

The bill passed the Senate by an 83-11 vote.

Five republicans and six democrats opposed the measure.

