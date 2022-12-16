Cloquet City Hall, local church open for citizens affected by power outages

(KBJR/CBS 3)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Cloquet City Hall and Our Savior’s Church in Cloquet will be open Friday night for citizens left without power.

The City Hall basement will be open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15 for anyone who needs to warm up, fill up water bottles, charge electronic devices, or shower.

There are two single-stall showers available at City Hall, at 101 14th St. in Cloquet, MN.

Our Savior’s Church, located at 615 12th Street in Cloquet, will also be open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

