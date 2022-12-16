City by City: Chisholm, Moose Lake, Virginia

Businesses in Moose Lake are holding an activity challenge this winter.
Businesses in Moose Lake are holding an activity challenge this winter.
By Heidi Stang
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Chisholm, MN- The United Way of Northeastern Minnesota is looking for volunteers to start the new year. Packing for their Buddy Backpacks program will resume in January and they need the community’s help. All packing will take place at the United Way offices in Chisholm. Buddy Backpacks proved students across the Iron Range at risk of going hungry, by providing a backpack full of nutritious and nonperishable food to take home over the weekend.

Moose Lake, MN- Two local businesses are teaming up for a community challenge. TJ’s Country Corner and Twice Told Tales are hosting the fun event through Christmas Day. They have challenges you can complete as a group, family or individual. Challenges include fitness activities, reading and writing and community service. There are also two bonus challenges for finding a larger need in the community and solving it or volunteering at the new bookstore moving to the community. The more good deeds you do the more chances you have to win prizes. Tickets to prove good deeds can be filled out at either store.

Virginia, MN- The city is going to take a few days to clean up from this winter system. The City of Virginia has declared a snow emergency through Sunday, December 18 at 10 a.m. During a snow emergency drivers are encouraged to stay off the roads until the snow has wrapped up and the streets have been cleared. City crews will use this time to widen the roads. The Police Department is also urging residents that parking might be tough, but calendar parking will stay in effect during the emergency.

