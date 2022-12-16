Cheese, please! Superior shop gives holiday cheese board tips

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Presents and parties are usually on the list during the holiday season, and those holiday parties need flashy food to get guests fed.

Yes, Cheese in Superior sells hand crafter charcuterie boards and regionally made cheeses.

The cheese is made by dairy makers in Minnesota, Wisconsin and South Dakota.

Kimber Johnson and Calley Mize, the owners of Yes, Cheese, opened their storefront in June, giving them the opportunity for retail space.

When it comes to building a board, the cheese should be the main star, but Johnson said the types of cheese are up to you.

“We want to incorporate different types of cheese into that board. Color, we like to have like yellow and white, different cheeses, and then also the accouterments, so then what kind of things can we compliment that cheese with,” she said.

Mize and Johnson said you can include everything from summer sausage to fruit and nuts, to even chocolate onto a board.

For more information about Yes, Cheese, or to order a board from them, you can visit their website.

