After two days of snowfall, Duluth residents start digging out

DULUTH, MN. - Parts of the Twin Ports saw more than 20 inches of snow from Wednesday through Thursday, but the precipitation looked different across the city.

Residents near the lake woke up to a slushy, wet combination of snow and water.

“Normally we get this wet, heavy stuff in March or April, but never this time of year,” said one person clearing snow in Duluth’s Endion Neighborhood, “It’s next to impossible, really slow going.”

The slush put a lot of strain on snowblowers and shovelers down the hill, but just about a mile up the hill, the scene was entirely different.

Duluth’s Hillside saw much a wetter, denser, hard-packed snow.

“My neighbor with a big piece of heavy equipment was at a snail’s pace down our driveway with you know 20 inches or 16 inches of snow on our driveway. He was barely moving this morning,” said Tom Pearson, who lives in rural Duluth.

Pearson spent Wednesday and the better part of Thursday morning clearing his driveway.

“You can tell the plow pushes all the snow and the snowblower just keeps getting clogged up and stuck because there’s a base under here now,” said a resident of Rice Lake.

Pearson says clearing the snow was a tough task, but it wasn’t without its merits.

“You get cooped up after a while so actually it’s kind of a nice day to maybe get out and do something and maybe go take a little ride and see what the town looks,” he said.

