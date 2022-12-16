38-year old man arrested for committing multiple burglaries in Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A 38-year old man was arrested late Thursday night for allegedly committing multiple burglaries in Duluth.

Duluth Police received a tip that a man apparently involved in several burglaries was inside an apartment in the 700 block of E. 1st St. around 10 p.m. Thursday.

After multiple failed attempts to get the man to exit the building, Duluth officers entered with the Hermantown Police Department’s K9 to find his location.

Police said the suspect had barricaded himself in a room.

The man was eventually arrested and sent to the St. Louis County Jail.

He is expected to be charged with obstructing the legal process and multiple counts of burglary.

Duluth Police did not immediately share details behind the burglaries, including where or when they happened.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

