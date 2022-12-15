Todd and Julie Chrisley learn where, when they’ll serve prison sentences

FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual...
FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. They were found guilty on federal charges in June.(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Alexandra Parker and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) – Reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley must report to federal prison by noon on Jan. 17, 2023.

The Chrisleys were sentenced last month on federal charges of conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans and several tax crimes including attempting to defraud the IRS.

Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in a minimum-security prison in Pensacola, while his wife will serve seven years at a medium-security prison in Marianna.

Each will also serve three years of supervised release, according to authorities.

Copyright 2022 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Kaelin (left) and LeeAnna (right)
Benefit planned to support LeeAnna Warner’s family through second major hardship
Duluth skywalk system
Duluth plans to close skywalk system due to snow
WX GFX
Round two of heavy snow arrives tonight
Snow and ice cause a challenge for Minnesota Power crews trying to restore power in Sandstone...
UPDATE: Snow, ice challenge Northland power restoration crews
Wx Gfx
Heavy snow and blizzard conditions persist through the day

Latest News

The Dow was down nearly 800 points at around noon Eastern Thursday.
US stocks fall as Fed signals it will remain aggressive
As tornado conditions sweep the South, blizzards are blanketing the North.
South cleans up from tornadoes as blizzards hit farther north
Anti-tank hedgehogs against the background of an apartment house damaged in the Russian...
Russia: US air defense systems could be targets in Ukraine
As home heating costs rise this winter, experts offer advice to cut back on your bills
As home heating costs rise this winter, experts offer advice to cut back on your bills
Dozens of deadly tornadoes have left behind trails of mass devastation across the south.
New severe threat emerges on heels of deadly tornado outbreak