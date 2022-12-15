Round two of heavy snow wraps up this afternoon

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today: Travel will be difficult and treacherous to start our day for most across the Northland. Again, the biggest culprit will be the North Shore thanks to winds out of the east and off of Lake Superior. The good news is snow will diminish in intensity around noon hour today. However, we will continue to see scattered lighter snow showers throughout the day. Highs will be in the lower 30′s with east winds 10-20mph. The North Shore will still see a few inches of accumulation thanks to those easterly winds.

Friday: The large low pressure responsible for this system continues circulate wrap around snow showers into the Northland throughout the day. Accumulations for most should minimal ranging from trace to a few inches. Highs climb into the lower 30′s with winds of the north between 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Saturday morning we will start out chilly with teens for lows, the opportunity for a few light snow showers through the morning hours. Towards the afternoon snow begins to diminish as highs only manage to climb into lower 20′s with westerly winds.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

