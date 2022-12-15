Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker to be next NCAA president

FILE - Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker speaks during a Juneteenth commemoration in Boston's...
FILE - Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker speaks during a Juneteenth commemoration in Boston's Nubian Square, June 18, 2021. Charlie Baker will be the next president of the NCAA, replacing Mark Emmert as the head of the largest college sports governing body in the country.(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will be the next president of the NCAA, the association announced Thursday, replacing Mark Emmert as the head of the largest college sports governing body in the country.

Baker, a Republican, has been governor of Massachusetts since 2015. He announced earlier this year he would not seek re-election.

He will start the job in March 2023.

Emmert announced he would step down earlier this year after 12 years of leading the NCAA through a tumultuous time.

Battered by losses in the court and attacks by politicians, the NCAA is going through a sweeping reform, trying to decentralize the way college sports is governed.

College sports leaders, including Emmert, have repeatedly asked for help from Congress to regulate name, image and likeness compensation since the NCAA lifted its ban on athletes being paid endorsers.

Now the association will be led by a politician.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaelin (left) and LeeAnna (right)
Benefit planned to support LeeAnna Warner’s family through second major hardship
WX GFX
Round two of heavy snow arrives tonight
Duluth skywalk system
Duluth plans to close skywalk system due to snow
Snow and ice cause a challenge for Minnesota Power crews trying to restore power in Sandstone...
UPDATE: Snow, ice challenge Northland power restoration crews
Wx Gfx
Heavy snow and blizzard conditions persist through the day

Latest News

As tornado conditions sweep the South, blizzards are blanketing the North.
Families shattered by tornadoes in Louisiana and Mississippi
A 10-year-old charged as an adult in his mother's homicide made a court appearance Wednesday....
10-year-old accused of killing mom makes court appearance
FILE - This combo of undated booking photos provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left,...
2 get prison time for assisting Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plotter
The criminal charges come more than 1 1/2 years after the federal government obtained a civil...
Prosecutors: Family used sham ministry to get COVID loans
A 10-year-old charged as an adult in his mother's homicide made a court appearance Wednesday....
10-year-old charged in mother's murder appears in court