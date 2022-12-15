Light snow continues, cooler weather on the way

By Adam Lorch
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see a chance of some scattered light snow and wintry mix. The North Shore will have the best chance of accumulations this afternoon and into tonight. An additional 1-4″ will be possible up the North Shore in the higher elevation areas. However, the rest of the region will see a trace to an inch. Lows will be in the mid-20′s tonight with calmer winds.

FRIDAY: Friday we will have a 60% chance of some scattered snow showers. Winds will be calmer out of the north 4-8mph with highs in the upper 20′s and lower 30′s. New accumulations will be between 1-3″ for the region. Overnight the temperatures will drop into the teens, so a lot of that slush and wet snow will start to freeze up.

SATURDAY: Saturday we will have cloudy skies and a 30% chance of some scattered snow showers. Highs will be in the mid-20′s with northwest winds 5-15mph. The South Shore could see some light lake effect snow. Overnight the temperatures will plummet into the single digits.

SUNDAY: Sunday is when the real cold settles in. Highs will be in the teens with cloudy skies. Winds will be westerly 5-10mph. We will see temperatures drop back to around 0° by Monday morning.

