Duluth warming center sees increased need during extreme weather

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- While snowstorms may inconvenience many getting to work or school, for people experiencing homelessness, extreme weather can be a matter of life or death.

This winter marks the first year the CHUM Warming Center in Duluth will stay open during extreme weather conditions.

Coordinator Joel Kilgour said that decision was made because there’s a great need for safety for people experiencing homelessness.

“It’s really challenging for people experiencing homelessness to find any kind of shelter, a lot of the places they’re used to being during the day are closed and just moving about in this kind of wet and cold weather cannot be only miserable but also potentially very harmful to people’s health,” Kilgour said.

Staffing the warming center, which can see 60 to 80 people per night, can also be difficult, especially in extreme conditions.

“I will say like a lot of places, it’s been a challenge for us to find staffing, so this isn’t easy,” Kilgour said. “People are adding a lot to their schedules, but they’re grateful to be there and grateful that we have a chance to keep people safe and warm.”

Kilgour said the warming center is a great temporary option for people in need, but it’s not a permanent solution to bigger systemic issues.

“The warming center is a good thing, we’re grateful for the partnerships, we’re grateful for all the volunteers who made it happen, but we really need to as a community step up and make sure there’s housing for everyone,” Kilgour said.

He said the warming center is in need of gloves this winter.

