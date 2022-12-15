Duluth Chamber of Commerce president responds to DWI charge

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After allegedly being found behind the wheel with a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit, the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce president is responding to his recent DWI charge.

According to court records, Matt Baumgartner, 39, pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree DWI Monday.

The incident happened around 7:35 p.m. on September 20 in the Medical District Parking Ramp on the 300 block of E. 1st St. in downtown Duluth.

Someone reported a vehicle ran through a gate there and the driver was nodding off inside the vehicle.

When officers arrived, they determined Baumgartner was the driver.

According to court documents, officers located an open container of vodka inside the car. First responders also said Baumgartner smelled of alcohol, “could barely open his eyes and was unable to speak.”

After obtaining a search warrant to collect a blood sample, hospital staff did so around 9:36 p.m. that same night.

The result showed Baumgartner’s blood alcohol concentration was .295, which is more than three times the state’s legal driving limit.

Baumgartner declined to comment directly on the charges, due to advice from his legal counsel. However, he did issue the following statement to Northern News Now Wednesday night:

“I will say that immediately following the situation I reached out, asked for help, and followed that guidance and spent some time at Hazelden Betty Ford. I recognized I had been lacking life balance for a while. Thanks to the support of our talented staff, my family and friends, our board and the support of many community leaders and partners, I was able to take the time I needed to step away for month, get the help I needed, refocus, and have come back as energized and inspired as ever. I remain proud of everything we have accomplished over the last year; the Chamber remains my dream job, and believe our results speak for themselves. I am grateful for the support of my board and staff and would appreciate privacy on this issue for the sake of my family at this time,” Baumgartner wrote.

His next hearing is set for January.

Baumgartner took over as Chamber president in July 2021, when former president David Ross retired.

Baumgartner also has a prior driving while impaired incident on his record, dating back to August 2017.

Northern News Now is attempting to reach the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce Board for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

