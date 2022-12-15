DTA operating emergency service only Thursday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Transit Authority is only operating emergency mainline bus service Thursday as snow continues to blanket the Twin Ports area.

The DTA’s Emergency Mainline Service consists of Route 2 (Downtown to New Duluth) and a modified Route 7 (Downtown to Lakeside with service only along Superior Street).

There was no immediate word on how long the operation change would last, according to the DTA’s website.

Check back for updates.

