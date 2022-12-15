City of Virginia officials declare snow emergency through Sunday morning

VIRGINIA, MN - The City of Virginia has declared a snow emergency that will be in effect to help the plows clear the roads.

The snow emergency started at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 and it’s expected to end at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.

During snow emergencies motorist are encouraged to limit travel until the weather has diminished and the city streets have been cleared.

Residents also must move their cars off snow emergency routes by 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15.

Plows will be able to come by and widen those routes.

Residents and visitors should park on residential streets that are not designated snow emergency roads until the snow emergency has ended.

Anyone who doesn’t move their vehicle could be ticketed or towed.

“The City takes this declaration seriously as it has potentially serious implications for cars that get ticketed and towed. We appreciate the support of our residents to help keep our city safe until streets are cleared. There are many dynamic and complicated parts to calling a snow emergency. The City appreciates the public’s patience while we work to clean up from this impressive storm,” city leaders wrote on their Facebook page.

Click here to find the snow emergency route map and ordinance.

