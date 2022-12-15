City by City: Minnesota, Hibbing, Wisconsin

Minnesota- The Energy Assistance Program has raised the maximum amount available to those in need. The program allows Minnesotans to receive pay for emergency fuel deliveries in the winter. The crisis benefit amount has raised from $600 to $1,500 providing homeowners and renters relief from the anxieties of an empty fuel tank. Funding for the benefits comes from federal aid. Minnesota’s budget is $ 129 million for the season.

Hibbing, MN- The Chisholm-Hibbing Airport Authority is constructing a new airplane hangar at Range Regional Airport. With help from the IRRRB, the project investment will be a total of 6.3 million dollars. The new hangar space will be leased to a local company and provide rental space to visitors. The project also includes rebuilding an aircraft apron, building a parking lot and road, improving security and demolishing an old hangar. The project is expected to be completed by April 2023.

Wisconsin- The DNR has announced an extension to the public review and comment period for the Draft Wolf Management Plan. The plan is available online and comments can be made on the DNR website. The draft plan aims to balance three main goals: ensuring a sustainable wolf population, reducing wolf conflicts, and providing benefits to the wolf population including hunting. The review period will now be open until February 28.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about send us an email to newstips@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Superior, Ely, Cloquet

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.