Twin Ports nurses vote to accept contracts with Essentia, St. Luke’s

DULUTH, MN -- Twin Ports nurses have voted to officially accept their new contracts with Essentia and St. Luke’s hospitals.

The Minnesota Nurses Association made the announcement during a press conference Thursday afternoon in St. Paul.

Nurses spent the passed several days voting on whether to accept the offers.

The agreement comes about a week after the MNA announced Twin Ports nurses reached a tentative agreement with Essentia and St. Luke’s hospitals.

MNA nurses have been negotiating for a new contract since theirs expired in July.

They were largely fighting for improved staffing conditions and pay.

This contract includes a 17% pay raise over three years for nurses in the Twin Ports. It also includes several new staffing guidelines and short-term disability pay.

MNA nurses previously went on strike for three days in September.

They voted to authorize a second strike again this month, but called off those plans after news of the tentative agreements.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Meanwhile, St. Luke’s Lake View nurses are still negotiating their new contract, which expired at the end of September. They have decided to withdraw their notice to strike as they continue the negotiating process.

