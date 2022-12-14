Twin Ports nurses vote to accept contracts with Essentia, St. Luke’s

Duluth, MN
Duluth, MN(KBJR/CBS3 Duluth)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN -- Twin Ports nurses have voted to officially accept their new contracts with Essentia and St. Luke’s hospitals.

The Minnesota Nurses Association made the announcement during a press conference Thursday afternoon in St. Paul.

Nurses spent the passed several days voting on whether to accept the offers.

The agreement comes about a week after the MNA announced Twin Ports nurses reached a tentative agreement with Essentia and St. Luke’s hospitals.

MNA nurses have been negotiating for a new contract since theirs expired in July.

They were largely fighting for improved staffing conditions and pay.

This contract includes a 17% pay raise over three years for nurses in the Twin Ports. It also includes several new staffing guidelines and short-term disability pay.

MNA nurses previously went on strike for three days in September.

They voted to authorize a second strike again this month, but called off those plans after news of the tentative agreements.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Meanwhile, St. Luke’s Lake View nurses are still negotiating their new contract, which expired at the end of September. They have decided to withdraw their notice to strike as they continue the negotiating process.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaelin (left) and LeeAnna (right)
Benefit planned to support LeeAnna Warner’s family through second major hardship
WX GFX
Heavy snow and blizzard conditions arriving tonight
File photo of ambulance.
Man dies, 2 seriously hurt in crash near Hayward
A group that helps remove and relocate venomous snakes said they came across a massive boa...
VIDEO: Massive 9-foot boa constrictor found in Florida backyard
Wx Gfx
Heavy snow and blizzard conditions persist through the day

Latest News

Duluth skywalk system
Duluth plans to close skywalk system due to snow
Minnesota Dept. of Transportation Logo
MnDOT to host meeting for proposed roundabouts along London Road
A camera captured the wet, heavy snow falling at Spirit Mountain Wednesday morning.
Strong winds force Spirit Mountain to close all day Wednesday
Bentleyville to close Wednesday amid snowstorm