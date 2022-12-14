Strong winds force Spirit Mountain to delay Wednesday opening

DULUTH, MN -- Strong winds Wednesday morning have forced Spirit Mountain leaders to delay Wednesday’s opening.

According to a post on the ski hill’s Facebook page, they will stay closed until at least 12 p.m. when wind gusts are expected to die down.

“This delay will also provide additional time for the lift mechanics to ensure that the lifts are free of ice and spinning as normal,” Spirit Mountain leaders wrote.

They advised people to check for updates before heading out to the ski hill.

Local authorities and meteorologists are also advising people to stay off the roads Wednesday.

