Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40, reports say

Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown on Monday, May 16, 2022, in New York. His wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed his death Wednesday.(Christopher Smith | Christopher Smith/Invision/AP)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss has died at the age of 40, according to several media outlets.

His wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed his death to People in a statement Wednesday morning.

Boss was most recently known for his involvement as DJ and co-executive producer of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

He initially rose to fame as a contestant on MTV’s “The Wade Robinson Project” before becoming a runner up on “So You Think You Can Dance” in 2008 and returning as an All-Star and judge.

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” his wife wrote in a statement issued to People.

Boss leaves behind his wife and three children.

“Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you,” his wife concluded in her statement to People.

