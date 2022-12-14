SNOW DAY ON THE WAY: The different ways Northland districts handle school closures

DULUTH, MN -- Schools around the Northland have declared a snow day ahead of a winter storm forecast for Wednesday.

“I want students to have the joy of a snow day and have fun and enjoy the day,” said Wayne Whitwam, superintendent of Hermantown Community Schools, “At the same time. We don’t want to be making up days in the summer or running short on minutes of instruction.”

Hermantown Community Schools declared a snow day for Wednesday, but if they have more than two in a row, Whitwam said they have a backup plan.

“If we have to go to a third snow day we would go to a virtual model where we’d have online learning and students would log in and get their assignments,” he said.

Superior School District leaders, who also declared a snow day for Wednesday, say they plan to do the same.

“If you have an extended period of time during the school year where you’re out of school, it helps make sure that that learning is continued,” said Amy Starzecki, superintendent of Superior School District.

While neither district plans to do virtual learning right away, they both agree it’s nice to have the option to fall back on, especially to avoid tacking days on to the end of the year.

“Just knowing that we have the opportunity to keep the learning going during the school year is helpful,” Starzecki said.

Duluth Public Schools reps say they’re not entertaining the option.

“To hold a virtual learning day instead of a snow day requires a lot of steps,” said Adelle Wellens with Duluth Public Schools.

According to Wellens, they’d have to go through the teacher’s union, school board, and Department of Education to declare a virtual learning day.

