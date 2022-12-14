Round two of heavy snow arrives tonight

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: There will be a lull in the snowfall this afternoon for most of the region. The exception will be the North Shore as lake effect continues there. This is NOT the end of the storm. Another wave moves in tonight, and it could pack even MORE of a punch! The heavy snow will return after 9pm and continue through Thursday morning. Another 12″ or so of snow can be expected for Duluth with over a foot up the North Shore. Lesser amounts inland, but still could see 4-10″ depending on where you live.

THURSDAY: Travel will be difficult, or impossible, in areas Thursday morning. This will especially be true for the North Shore. The snow will diminish in intensity around noon, but we will continue to see scattered snow showers throughout the day. Highs will be in the lower 30′s with east winds 10-20mph. The North Shore will still see a few inches of accumulation.

FRIDAY: The large low sits over the region and continues to bring light scattered snow showers throughout the day. Accumulations will be minimal ranging from trace to a few inches. Highs will be in the lower 30′s with northerly winds 5-10mph.

SATURDAY: Saturday morning we will start out with teens for lows, so it will be colder. Highs will only manage lower 20′s with westerly winds. There will be a 40% chance of some scattered light snow showers.

