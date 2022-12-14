Northland power outages mount during winter storm

Xcel Energy crews work to restore power in the Mankato area on Tuesday, December 13 during a...
Xcel Energy crews work to restore power in the Mankato area on Tuesday, December 13 during a wind and rain storm.(KEYC News Now)
By Paul Brown
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - As the snow and high winds move through the Northland, area power companies are reporting thousands of outages Wednesday morning.

As of 7:30 a.m., Minnesota Power reports 30 active outages affecting more than 3,300 customers in and around the Twin Ports.

Lake Country Power members so far only show three outages in Pine and St. Louis counties affecting just under 100 members.

And Xcel Energy indicates only one customer without power thus far in Northwest Wisconsin.

Benefit planned to support LeeAnna Warner’s family through second major hardship
Northland High School hockey
Spartans Girls' Basketball defeats Proctor
