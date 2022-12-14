Northland power outages mount during winter storm

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - As the snow and high winds move through the Northland, area power companies are reporting thousands of outages Wednesday morning.

As of 7:30 a.m., Minnesota Power reports 30 active outages affecting more than 3,300 customers in and around the Twin Ports.

Lake Country Power members so far only show three outages in Pine and St. Louis counties affecting just under 100 members.

And Xcel Energy indicates only one customer without power thus far in Northwest Wisconsin.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.