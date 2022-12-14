MnDOT to host meeting for proposed roundabouts along London Road

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -The Minnesota Department of Transportation wants to specifically address questions and concerns the public has brought forth.

They will be hosting a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the proposed roundabouts along London Road.

The proposed roundabouts will be at 26th Avenue East, 40th Avenue East, and 60th Avenue East.

A link to the virtual meeting can be found on the project webpage.

If you are unable to attend, a recording of the meeting will be posted online.

Information on the entirety of the project can be found online at mndot.gov/d1/projects/londonroad.

For more information on the projects in northeast Minnesota, you can follow their Facebook at https://facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast and Twitter at @mndotnortheast.

You can also visit www.511mn.org for real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.