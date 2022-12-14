MnDOT to host meeting for proposed roundabouts along London Road

Minnesota Dept. of Transportation Logo
Minnesota Dept. of Transportation Logo(KBJR 6)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -The Minnesota Department of Transportation wants to specifically address questions and concerns the public has brought forth.

They will be hosting a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the proposed roundabouts along London Road.

The proposed roundabouts will be at 26th Avenue East, 40th Avenue East, and 60th Avenue East.

A link to the virtual meeting can be found on the project webpage.

If you are unable to attend, a recording of the meeting will be posted online.

Information on the entirety of the project can be found online at mndot.gov/d1/projects/londonroad.

For more information on the projects in northeast Minnesota, you can follow their Facebook at https://facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast and Twitter at @mndotnortheast.

You can also visit www.511mn.org for real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaelin (left) and LeeAnna (right)
Benefit planned to support LeeAnna Warner’s family through second major hardship
WX GFX
Heavy snow and blizzard conditions arriving tonight
File photo of ambulance.
Man dies, 2 seriously hurt in crash near Hayward
A group that helps remove and relocate venomous snakes said they came across a massive boa...
VIDEO: Massive 9-foot boa constrictor found in Florida backyard
Wx Gfx
Heavy snow and blizzard conditions persist through the day

Latest News

A camera captured the wet, heavy snow falling at Spirit Mountain Wednesday morning.
Strong winds force Spirit Mountain to close all day Wednesday
Bentleyville to close Wednesday amid snowstorm
Duluth closes public library branches due to snow
Xcel Energy crews work to restore power in the Mankato area on Tuesday, December 13 during a...
Northland power outages mount during winter storm