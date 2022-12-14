Heavy snow and blizzard conditions persist through the day

**TRAVEL WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY WILL BE TREACHEROUS. DO NOT TRAVEL UNLESS IT’S NECESSARY**

Today: Heavy snow continues through the morning and into the afternoon. The heaviest snow should be from the Twin Ports along the North Shore thanks to some help from Lake Superior. We should see a break in the heavy snow after 3pm for most areas, except the North Shore due to lake effect. By the end of the day the North Shore, and portions of East Central Minnesota could see 10-12″. Surrounding areas are looking at 4-8″. Temperatures will be in the lower 30′s with breezy east winds. The next wave of heavy snow moves in after 8pm tonight.

Thursday: After another night of heavy, blowing snow that will continue for much of the morning commute. The snow will lighten up through the afternoon but still continue, off and on through the day. Another 4-10″ will be possible for the Twin Ports and North Shore. Another 1-4″ will be possible elsewhere. Highs will be in the lower 30′s.

Friday: Light snow will continue off and on throughout the day on Friday. New accumulations will be around 1-2″. Highs will be in the lower 30′s with winds becoming more northerly 5-15mph.

Saturday: Light snow could continue for Saturday as well. New accumulations should be an inch or less for most places.

