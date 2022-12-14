Duluth plans to close skywalk system due to snow

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - City of Duluth leaders plan to close the skywalk system at 7 p.m. Wednesday due to the snow.

The 3 1/2 mile skywalk allows pedestrians to keep warm while travelling throughout downtown Duluth.

This system crosses I-35 to bring walkers to the DECC and Canal Park.

City leaders have not announced when they plan to reopen the skywalk.

