Duluth closes public library branches due to snow

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The city of Duluth has closed it public library branches Wednesday due to snow.

The city also closed its CareerForce Center Wednesday to keep the public and staff safe.

Unless otherwise noted, other City facilities, such as City Hall, will stay open to the public Wednesday.

However, residents are encouraged to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary to keep roads clear for plows and emergency vehicles.

The city libraries and CareerForce Center are expected to reopen Thursday.

