City by City: Superior, Ely, Cloquet

Superior, WI- Friday, December 16 the COVID vaccine clinic located at the Douglas County Government center will close. AMI was the state’s vaccination partner, and they are starting to wind down their operations. Tuesday and Friday are the last days to receive a free no-appointment necessary vaccine or booster. The clinic is open Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ely, MN- 7th and 10th graders got to show off their brain power Tuesday! Ely held a science fair in their new Commons space. Judging was held earlier in the day with the categories: Fluid & Material Science, Environmental Science, Light & Energy, Physics & Robotics, Chemistry & Energy, Behavioral & Social Sciences, and Animal.

Winners for 7th grade:

Light & Energy

1. Violet Udovich

2. Ellie Marshall

3. Laydan Hart

Environmental Science

1. Bela Moskowitz

2. Presly Marzella

3. Daniel Ferrante

Fluid & Material Science

1. Grant Chittum

2. Isabel Ebert and Stella Koivisto (tie)

3. Blake Houde and Oscar Shock (tie)

Physics & Robotics

1. Mattie Lindsay

2. Talan Hart

Winners for 10th grade:

Chemistry & Energy

1. Chloyann Ridings

2. Eli Olson and Clare Thomas (tie)

3. Anna Dunn and Tory Hughley (tie)

Behavioral & Social Sciences

1. Alex Merriman

2. Lily Rechichi and Wyatt Mattson (tie)

3. Senja Kess and Devin Rocklin (tie)

Animal & Plant Science

1. Isabella Ferrante

2. Sylvia Shock

Environmental Science

1. Dylan Durkin

2. Lauren Rehbein and Silas Solum (tie)

There were also three special categories:

Engineering--Maggie Damann, Rachel Coughlin, Kate Coughlin, Madison Rohr

Presentation Award--Colt Kvistad

Curious Learner Award--Mattie Lindsay

Students were back from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for an open house. The public is invited to learn what students have been up to. The Ely Science Team Mission is “where curious learners become scientifically literate stewards of a remarkable place.” Congrats to all students on their projects!

Cloquet, MN- Friday, December 9 Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College held their annual Holiday Celebration sponsored by the Human Services Club. This was the first event after a two-year hiatus. About 450 people attended the celebration which featured food, games, drawings and even gifts from Santa. Organizers of the event wanted to thank all those who donated and made this return event such a success.

