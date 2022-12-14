Bentleyville to close Wednesday amid snowstorm

DULUTH, MN -- Bentleyville has decided to close Wednesday night due to the snowstorm.

According to a post on the holiday light display’s Facebook page, they will continue to monitor the weather.

They plan to announce by Thursday afternoon if they plan to reopen Thursday night.

They ask people to check their Facebook page for the latest before visiting.

Bentleyville is located in Duluth’s Bayfront Park.

