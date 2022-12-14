Benefit planned to support LeeAnna Warner’s family through second major hardship

CHISHOLM, MN -- The community is once again turning up to support the family of LeeAnna Warner, who now has a new guardian angel watching out for her.

Kaelin Warner, LeeAnna’s mother, passed away Saturday after a short battle with cancer. She was 49 years old.

Kaelin Warner poses for a photo at a family wedding. (Whitney Schupp)

LeeAnna, or “Beaner” as she was fondly known, went missing Father’s Day weekend in June 2003.

The 5-year-old was last seen walking between her home and a friend’s house, also in her neighborhood.

Hundreds of volunteers showed up to search for LeeAnna in the days and years following her disappearance. Her case also made national headlines.

Police have followed thousands of leads, but, almost 20 years later, still haven’t made a major break in the case.

LeeAnna’s disappearance left a major hole in the Warner family, especially among Kaelin and her other two daughters Whitney and Kaylee.

Now, as their family tries to overcome this new hardship in Kaelin’s passing, the community is once again showing up to help them cope.

They’ve planned a benefit in Kaelin’s honor.

Kaelin Warner poses for a photo during her treatment period. (Whitney Schupp)

It’s set to start at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at Sidelines Sports Bar in Chisholm.

There will be a dart tournament, prizes, auction items, and more, all organized by community members.

“Whatever crowd we get, whatever money gets raised for her is just a testament of what the community wants to do for her,” Dylan and Jessie Perkovich, close friends of Kaelin’s and owners of Sidelines Sports Bar, said.

The money raised will go to support Kaelin’s two daughters, Whitney and Kaylee, LeeAnna’s sisters, as they cover their mother’s funeral costs and other expenses.

You can also click here to donate to a GoFundMe to help Kaelin’s family.

While Kaelin’s search for LeeAnna may have ended without answers, the community is hoping to carry on her fight.

Tammy Scott and Lori Mart helped searched for LeeAnna all those years ago and helped organize the benefit.

They say they won’t stop looking until LeeAnna is found.

“We have lots of hope left,” Scott and Mart said. “One way or another as long as I’m still here, I’m not going to forget where this child is. We want answers.”

Age progression photos show what LeeAnna Warner may have looked like in 2018. (Chisholm Police)

Police say they too continue to follow LeeAnna’s case regularly.

“The Chisholm Police Department still considers LeeAnna’s case to be open and we are working active leads as they come in. Every lead is followed up on no matter what it is, as we never know when that one bit of information will come it that cracks the case,” Chief Vern Manner with the Chisholm Police Department wrote.

Anyone with information on LeeAnna’s case is asked to report it to one of the following agencies:

-Call 911

-Chisholm Police: 218-254-7915

-National Center for Missing and Exploited Children: 703–224–2150

