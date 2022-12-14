2 officers killed in Mississippi, officials say

The officers were answering a call at the Motel 6 on Hwy 90 when they encountered an armed woman. Officials say she shot both officers before killing herself.
By WLOX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - Two Bay St. Louis Police officers were shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning. Officials said it happened around 4:30 a.m.

The officers were answering a call for service to the Motel 6 on Highway 90 when they encountered an armed woman. Officials said the woman shot both officers before killing herself.

One officer died at the scene, while the other was treated for injuries. That second officer has since died, authorities said.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating and gathering evidence.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaelin (left) and LeeAnna (right)
Benefit planned to support LeeAnna Warner’s family through second major hardship
WX GFX
Heavy snow and blizzard conditions arriving tonight
File photo of ambulance.
Man dies, 2 seriously hurt in crash near Hayward
A group that helps remove and relocate venomous snakes said they came across a massive boa...
VIDEO: Massive 9-foot boa constrictor found in Florida backyard
Wx Gfx
FIRST ALERT: Major winter storm arrives tonight

Latest News

Xcel Energy crews work to restore power in the Mankato area on Tuesday, December 13 during a...
Northland power outages mount during winter storm
Storm damage is seen in Blue Ridge, Texas, Tuesday morning. A line of severe weather moved...
At least 2 dead as winter US storm brings more tornado warnings, blizzards
Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday...
Grant Wahl died of aortic aneurysm, wife announces
Benefit planned to support LeeAnna Warner’s family through second major hardship
Benefit planned to support LeeAnna Warner’s family through second major hardship
GRAPHIC WARNING: A former soldier tells some of the crimes he says he witnessed.
GRAPHIC: Russian soldier who defected talks about Ukraine war