US lawmakers introduce legislation to ban TikTok

Lawmakers have introduced legislation to ban TikTok from operating in the U.S.
Lawmakers have introduced legislation to ban TikTok from operating in the U.S.(Solen Feyissa / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It looks like three United States lawmakers are not fans of TikTok.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio introduced a bill this week that would ban TikTok from operating in the states. Two congressmen have also introduced companion legislation before the house.

The lawmakers are concerned about the short-form video app’s parent company ByteDance and its affiliation with China.

Some doubt the company’s ability to safeguard Americans’ data from the Chinese government.

TikTok has not commented on the proposed legislation.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some towns could get 8-12" of snow Tuesday to Thursday
Winter Storm Watch in place in advance of approaching snow storm
Wx Gfx
Today is the calm before our next snowmaker arrives
'The Price is Right LIVE' coming to the DECC
COME ON DOWN: ‘The Price is Right LIVE’ coming to the DECC
Snow through Wednesday
FIRST ALERT Major winter storm impacting the region
Snow Emergency Sign
Duluth, Superior prepare for heavy snowfall in days ahead

Latest News

Sam Brinton, a nuclear engineer, was serving as a deputy assistant secretary at the Department...
Biden official accused of stealing luggage from 2 airports no longer employed
The U.S. Geological Survey reported that Mauna Loa is no longer erupting.
USGS: Hawaiian volcanoes Mauna Loa and Kilauea no longer erupting
FILE - President Joe Biden signs an executive order at an event to celebrate Pride Month in the...
Biden signs gay marriage bill at White House ceremony
File - Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested Monday.
FTX founder charged in scheme to defraud crypto investors
Scientists are expected to announce a major advance in the long-running quest to harness...
Fusion breakthrough could be climate, energy game-changer