Superior budget finalized: what residents can expect

Mayor Paine approves tax decrease
By Cara Kopp
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUPERIOR, WI -- Despite an increase in budget spending, Superior residents can expect to pay about 5.3% less on their city taxes next year.

Resident property owners, following state tax credits, will see about a 3% overall decrease.

The decrease is also largely due to a growing tax base.

By using past years tax revenue to develop the community, tax increment districts are closing.

This development also pushed city debt to drop to the lowest it’s been in ten years.

Allowing economic opportunity growth while not having to use resident taxes to pay back their holders.

“The most significant achievement in this is the reduction of debt on all fronts,” said Mayor Jim Paine. “We are not only reducing the debt that the city is holding, but we are not projected to do any more borrowing for at least the next five years.”

Mayor Paine also said next year’s budget focuses on maintaining city buildings, parks, and increasing wages for city staff.

For a full review of their finalized budget, you can visit the link on their website.

