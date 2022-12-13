Man dies, 2 seriously hurt in crash near Hayward

File photo of ambulance.(MGN)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAYWARD, WI -- A man died and two other people were seriously hurt in a three-vehicle crash near Hayward.

It happened around 3:20 p.m. Saturday on Highway 27, near Henks Road in the Town of Bass Lake, which is about 10 miles southwest of Hayward.

Witnesses told authorities a Mitsubishi Montero, driven by Sarah Cleeton, 64, of Exeland, was heading north on Hwy. 27

According to the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, Cleeton apparently lost control of her vehicle, crossed over the centerline, and hit the Chevy Malibu vehicle 72-year-old Terrell Boettcher, of Hayward, was driving head-on.

Then a pick-up, driven by Jared Lane, 37, of Hayward, crashed into those two vehicles.

A passenger in the Mitsubishi, John Peterson, 77, of Ojibwa, had life threatening injuries.

He was taken to a hospital in Hayward, where he eventually died.

Cleeton and Boettcher were also seriously hurt. They were taken to the Hayward hospital and later transported to Duluth.

According to the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, their conditions as of Tuesday afternoon were unknown.

The driver of the pickup was not hurt.

Authorities say weather conditions Saturday appeared to play a role.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

