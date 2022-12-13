Let there be light! Christmas lighting challenge voting opens across Northland

The challenge features 78 homes across Duluth, Cloquet, Hermantown and Superior, that all compete for the top spot to be known as the brightest house.
By Mitchell Zimmermann
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Voting for the 2022 Duluth area Christmas Lighting Challenge opened to the public this week.

The challenge features 78 homes across Duluth, Cloquet, Hermantown, and Superior. They all compete for the top spot to be known as the brightest house in the Northland.

It takes some Northlanders months to not only plan their light displays, but hang them up each year.

The 8th year of the competition is both a regional and local competition, with winners from across the area and in their own cities.

Pete Cpin said his family prepare starting back in the fall for their light display.

“You know it probably takes about a good four to five days in total to put it all together, you know we start in September just working on it doing little bits at a time, couple bits at a time,” he said.

Cpin’s theme this year is inspired by “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” featuring none other than the Griswold family.

“Since I’ve been young, I’ve always loved the Griswold Christmas movie,” he said, “We’ve got the Clark inflatable out there and decked the house out full of lights.”

Other themes include Springvale Winter Wonder Lawn and Bright Lights.

You can vote for your favorite house until December 21, using the Christmas Lighting Challenge website.

Winners will be announced at Bentleyville on December 22.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some towns could get 8-12" of snow Tuesday to Thursday
Winter Storm Watch in place in advance of approaching snow storm
Wx Gfx
Today is the calm before our next snowmaker arrives
'The Price is Right LIVE' coming to the DECC
COME ON DOWN: ‘The Price is Right LIVE’ coming to the DECC
Snow through Wednesday
FIRST ALERT Major winter storm impacting the region
Snow Emergency Sign
Duluth, Superior prepare for heavy snowfall in days ahead

Latest News

Let there be light! Christmas lighting challenge voting opens across Northland
Let there be light! Christmas lighting challenge voting opens across Northland
Nathan Kesti
BRIDGING THE GAP: Meet Downtown Duluth’s new Outreach Specialist
SMOOTH ICE: Duluth volunteer keeps ice rinks operating
SMOOTH ICE: Duluth volunteer keeps ice rinks operating
Mayor Paine approves tax decrease
Superior budget finalized: what residents can expect